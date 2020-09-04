Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 10-year-old girl in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Felony charges have been filed in connection with a crash in Warren that killed a 10-year-old girl.

The crash happened at the intersection of of 10 Mile Road and Ryan on July 25. One of the drivers involved is facing charges, according to officials. Police said the driver ran a red light.

READ: 'I'm hurting so bad': Vigil held for 10-year-old girl killed in Warren crash

The child, 10-year-old Gianna, GiGi for short, was killed. Her family said they are still trying to deal with everything.

Police said GiGi and her mother were going home from Tim Horton’s when 60-year-old Timonthy John Otto from Chesterfield Township ran the red light crashing his 2000 Ford truck into the 2003 Honda. Police said the backhoe on the back of Otto’s truck fell on top of the car GiGi was in.

Prosecutor’s have charged Otto with second-degree murder, manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death.

