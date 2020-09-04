Macomb County deputies rescue suspect from drowning after chase

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A man was saved from drowning by deputies after fleeing from them in Macomb County.

Macomb County Sheriff, Anthony Wickersham, says it all started during an undercover drug operation.

“Our sheriff’s enforcement team was looking at a house that was selling narcotics in the city. They saw an individual going in and came out with what they believed were possibly narcotics,” said Wickersham.

From there a brief chase started with the suspect making a run for it on a moped until he came up with an idea to lose the officers once and for all.

“At some point he decided to cut through MacArthur Park in the city and thought the best way to evade the deputies was to jump into the Clinton River and swim across,” said Wickersham.

But things did not go as planned for the suspect. The suspect realized he could not swim and nearly drowned. That’s until one of the men he was running from became his saving grace.

“The sergeant noticed that the individual was having a hard time in the water. And again, without hesitation took off his shirt, his gun and other valuables and ended up jumping into the river and bringing the individual back to shore safely,” said Wickersham.

The 60-year-old suspect who already had a warrant was arrested after being pulled from the water and taken to the hospital.

Wickersham says it is just a testament of what men and women go through in the line of duty, jumping in at any opportunity to save a life, no matter who may be in distress.

“He didn’t even hesitate, you know figured I gotta get in there. They’re dispatched to different runs and they never know what’s going to be thrown in front of them, but when it comes, they’re able to react and respond in the appropriate manner,” said Wickersham. “I’m proud of the men and women of the sheriff’s office because that’s what they do on a daily basis.”

The suspect is facing several charges including fleeing an officer and driving with a suspended license. He’s due back in court on Sept. 16 after being given a $25,000 bond.

