Police: 2-year-old killed, 4 injured after crash on 8 Mile Road in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday at 1:55 p.m. in Detroit.

The crash happened in the area of 8 Mile Road and Cherrylawn Street. A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed eastbound on 8 Mile Road when he collided into a 63-year-old woman driving a white Ford Escape.

The 29-year-old man’s vehicle struck a building, police said. There was a 2-year-old boy, 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl in the Dodge Challenger. All were transported to a nearby hospital. Police said the 2-year-old child died.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital and also listed in critical condition. Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

READ: More local news reports