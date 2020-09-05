3 men wanted by Detroit police for multiple armed robberies

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for three men wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies that happened on the city’s west side.

On Wednesday at around 5:20 a.m. in the area of Greenfield and Ellis, a 28-year-old man was waiting at a bus stop when he was approached by the men.

Two of the men pulled out long guns and demanded items from the victim. The victim listened to the robbers.

After taking the victims items the three men fled the area in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the men are involved in three additional armed robberies that happened on the same day between 2:40 a.m. to 5:20 a.m.

During those three incidents the victims included an 18-year-old, 22-year-old and 35-year-old.

Investigators also believe the men were involved in another armed robbery that happened on Aug. 18 at around 12:20 a.m. in the area of Clarita and Lasher.

In that incident a 33-year-old man was skateboarding when he was allegedly approached by the trio. The men then physically assaulted him and one of them pulled out a gun demanding money.

Anyone with information on the three men pictured below is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Crime News

The first robber wanted by police. (Detroit Police Department)

The second robber wanted by Detroit police. (Detroit police)