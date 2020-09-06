Missing 71-year-old man found unconscious in Michigan forest

SELMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 71-year-old man who went missing Friday afternoon was found in northern Michigan woods early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, deputies with the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on reports on a missing person in Selma Township at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 71-year-old man left his home at about 3 p.m. for a daily walk and never returned.

Family members and neighbors canvassed the area and were unable to find him. The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post K-9 Team was asked to help locate the missing man and started searching just before midnight. The man was found by dogs at about 1 a.m. Police said he was unconscious and extremely cold, so authorities wrapped him in emergency blankets. Once stabilized, he was carried out of the woods to paramedics and transferred to Munson Hospital in Traverse City for treatment.

