Michigan State Police welcomes its latest member -- LuLu the Labrador

CADILLAC, Mich. – The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post welcomed its newest member to the team Friday.

A female Labrador Retriever named LuLu recently graduated from canine school and is ready to serve.

“She is from Hungary and received six weeks of specialized training tracking explosives,” said LuLu’s handler, Trooper Unterbrink. “LuLu can move through crowds and track explosives. If she detects explosives, she will follow the odor to the source -- even if the person carrying it is on the move.”

She is the fifth dog MSP has with this specialized training.

German Shepherds were used as explosive dogs, but they are typically brought in before an event to clear an area. Police use Labrador Retrievers while an event is taking place due to their friendly demeanor and ability to move through crowds with ease.

“She is a single-purpose dog and the only one north of Lansing with this ability,” Unterbrink said. “Her calm demeanor and friendly personality make her the perfect dog to work crowded venues.”

