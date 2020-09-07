2 bodies burnt beyond recognition in Detroit house fire, officials say

DETROIT – Officials are investigating a Detroit house fire that reportedly killed two people on Monday morning.

Officials say a house fire occurred at about 6:30 a.m. at 3791 Pingree Street.

The bodies of two residents were reportedly found burnt beyond recognition on the first floor.

Investigating officials say they do not have reason to believe there is any suspicious activity related to the incident. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

