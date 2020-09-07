Detroit police want help locating missing 55-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 55-year-old man who was last seen in the 4200 block of St. Antoine in Detroit on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Luis Figueroa is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald with no facial hair. Police said he has a scar on his neck and chest area. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes.

Police said his family reported he has a mental health condition. No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

