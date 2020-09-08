Family pleads for driver to come forward in hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Dominic Duhn was hit and killed while riding his skateboard last week in Northville Township, the driver who hit him never stopped.

Four days have passed and all Duhn’s family can do is remember the good times.

“He just lit up a room when he would walk into a room he was just very funny, very witty. He made everything laugh,” said Dominic Duhn’s mother, Gabriella Duhn.

“He was just looking forward to his future and bright kid. He was always trying to better himself,” said Dominic Duhn’s father, Drew.

Dominic Duhn was hit and killed by a car while skateboarding with friends down a hill on Sheldon Road.

“Every time we hung out, every time we’d make each other laugh or do something stupid. It was kind of like every time we made a new memory,” said Dominic Duhn’s Brother, Enzo.

“So many people have been coming and sharing and sharing stories. Dominic made them laugh. He just had too short of a life,” Gabriella Duhn said.

The 20-year-old was a junior at Michigan State University with an aspiring career path in business agriculture. Tonight his parents are asking for the person responsible, who continued to drive after hitting Dominic to turn themselves in, so the healing process can finally start to flourish.

“Just can’t believe the person that hit him didn’t stop and they don’t what they did and we’re just hope to put closure towards this and move forward,” said Drew.

“It’s just best that they come forward now cause this will haunt them for the rest of their lives,” said Gabriella Duhn.

There is a scholarship fund being created in Dominic’s name to keep his legacy. If you’d like to donate, click this link.

Anyone with information on the car that Dominic is asked to contact Northville Township police at 248-349-9400.

READ: Northville Township police seeking information on hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old man