Northville Township police seeking information on hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old man

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Northville Township police are seeking information related to the driver in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man.

According to police, Dominic Duhn, of Northville Township, was struck and killed at about 11:37 p.m. on Sept. 3 while skateboarding on Sheldon Road, south of Six Mile Road.

The type of vehicle is unknown. Officials said it was last seen traveling south on Sheldon Road from Six Mile Road.

Police believe the vehicle likely has heavy windshield damage from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northville Township police at 248-349-9400.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-773-2587.