Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run on in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Northville Township are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a skateboarder.

The incident happened just before midnight Thursday on Sheldon Road between Six Mile Road and Tournament Drive.

The busy road is narrow and there’s not much light in the area.

According to authorities, the victim and his friends were out skating down the hill. One friend told police he moved over for a car that came behind them and when he looked behind them, he noticed the victim was gone.

“We delivered the worst news possible to that family this morning that their son had been killed in the crash,” said Lt. Mike Burrough.

The driver never stopped, leaving the victim in the street. All police know about the vehicle is that it likely has damage to the windshield on the passenger side.

Police are asking the driver to turn themselves in to tell their side of what happened.

“Let us know if you’re the one who thinks you hit him and you thought it was a deer or an animal or something,” Burrough said. “Just come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northville Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 248-349-9400.

