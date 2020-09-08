Westland police search for missing 100-year-old woman

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are searching for a 100-year-old woman who went missing Monday afternoon in Westland.

A missing endangered alert has been issued for Mae Baker. She was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 28000 block of Currier Avenue in Westland. Police said she was supposed to go to a friend’s house in the 29500 block of Hazelwood Street in Inkster but never showed up at that location and never returned home.

She is described as an African American woman standing about 5 feet 4 inches and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing tan pants, a black and white short-sleeved shirt and black shoes. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said she has shown signs of confusion lately. Baker drives a blue 2010 Ford Fusion with Michigan plate EHJ-5974.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts needs to contact 911 or police at 734-722-9600.