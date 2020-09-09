67ºF

Detroit event to offer free vaccinations, flu shots for children on Sept. 12

Vaccinations among Detroit children reportedly declined since March

Jeremiah Young, 11, receives one of a series of vaccinations during his back-to-school physical exam with Dr. Janice Bacon, Aug. 14, 2020, while at the Community Health Care Center on the Tougaloo College campus in Tougaloo, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
DETROIT – Ascension Michigan is partnering with the Detroit Health Department to offer free immunization and flu shots to children this weekend.

Officials say vaccinations among children in Detroit have declined from 82% to 47% since March, according to a report from the Wayne County Health Department.

To combat this decline, the health system will host a Back to School Community Immunization Fair on September 12 at Martin Luther King Jr. High School. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., children 6 months old and older can receive free immunization and flu shots.

Interested individuals are encouraged to RSVP for the event by contacting Michele Berry with Ascension Michigan at 313-567-0534 or by email at michele.berry@ascension.org.

Officials say individuals are welcome whether they are insured or not. Parents are still encouraged to bring their ID and insurance information.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety precautions, such as masking and social distancing, will be followed at the fair, officials said.

Families can also expect giveaways and snacks for the children.

