Detroit Institute of Bagels closes, but new owners could revive it

The beloved Detroit Institute of Bagels in Corktown has closed after seven years on Michigan Avenue.

After shutting down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “DIB” reopened with limited hours and fulfillment options in May.

The bagel shop paused operations again in July after a delivery truck mishap knocked out their power lines and “fried” their walk-in fridge. “These unexpected infrastructure hurdles coupled with coronavirus cases quickly returning to and surpassing their previous nationwide peaks, make it feel like the bagel gods might be telling us to step away from the kettle for a hot minute,” DIB wrote on their website in July.

Since then, DIB owner Ben Newman decided to step away from the business entirely, listing the building and equipment for sale.

Newman says he’s ideally looking for a new owner and operator. “Some potential buyers just want to continue operating as it is."

So while the current Detroit Institute of Bagels is closed, hope for a reboot is not lost.

The “DIB" first opened back in 2013 on Thanksgiving Day.