Michigan State Police investigate possible freeway shooting in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting Wednesday in Harper Woods.

State police’s Special Investigation Section detectives responded to the intersection of Roscommon Street and Peerless Avenue. One person was struck and transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the shooting may have happened on the freeway. Interstate 94 westbound at 10 Mile Road has been closed as detectives continue to investigate and locate the crime scene.

View twitter thread from Michigan State Police below

