Police: Home invader told Eminem he was there to kill him

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It was much more than a home invasion. Police said the man accused of breaking into Eminem’s home wasn’t there to rob the place, he was there to kill him.

Matthew Hughes is in trouble for breaking into famous rapper Eminem’s home last month.

Clinton Township Police said Wednesday they watched Hughes break into the home on security camera.

“Watched the male, walk up and throw a brick, or throw an object through a glass window,” said Officer Adam Hackstock with Clinton Township Police.

Clinton Township Police Officer Adam Hackstock said Eminem was sleeping, and when he woke up to a man standing behind him, but he thought it was his nephew. That’s when Hughes threatened Eminem.

“Mr. Matters asked him, why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes, that we was going to kill him,” said Hackstock.

A judge set bond for $50,000.