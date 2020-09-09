Man who broke into Eminem’s Clinton Township home told rapper he was there to kill him, officer says

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who threw a brick paver through a window to break into Eminem’s Clinton Township home told the rapper he was at the home to kill him, an officer testified in court.

Eminem caught Matthew David Hughes, 27, breaking into his home on Westchester Street after 3 a.m. April 5, according to Clinton Township police.

Matthew David Hughes (WDIV)

Officer Adam Hackstock and Detective Dan Quinn, both of the Clinton Township Police Department, testified in court Wednesday that security footage from Eminem’s home showed a man walking around the home, looking for possible entry points and eventually throwing something through a window to get inside.

Authorities said it was a brick paver that Hughes threw at the back window of Eminem’s home to get inside.

Quinn told Judge Jacob Michael Femminineo Jr. that he was able to identify Hughes as the man in the security footage.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was home at the time of the alleged break-in, officials said. He told Hackstock that he woke up to Hughes standing over him, but thought it was his nephew.

“When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him," Hackstock said.

Eminem has 24-hour security on the property. When Hackstock, the responding officer, arrived at the scene, Hughes, Eminem and a security guard were waiting outside, he said.

Quinn was later assigned as the officer in charge of the case.

Hughes was bound over on charges of first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, and malicious destruction of a building -- $1,000 or more, a five-year felony.

His defense requested that the $50,000 bond be reduced, but Femminineo denied the request.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Macomb County Circuit Court.

