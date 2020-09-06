39-year-old man shot, killed in home on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 39-year-old man was shot and killed inside his home on Saturday night, according to authorities.

Detroit police say at about 10:11 p.m. officers and medics responded to multiple shots fired in the 16800 block of Woodbine Street on the city’s west side. Officers reportedly discovered a 39-year-old man fatally shot inside of his home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

