Father mourns death of 6-year-old killed in crash

DETROIT – A Detroit family is mourning the death of little girl killed in a car crash after a driver ran a red light.

Six-year-old Nala Law was riding in the car with her aunt and two cousins when they were hit by a driver at the intersection of Southfield and Plymouth road.

Her father, Karone, said this couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

“We were just finally starting to get back on our feet somewhat, and for this to happen, it’s just a nightmare," Karon said. “I don’t know how (I’m going to) pay for my daughter’s services, and on top of that, I’m trying to help my aunt. She just got out of her coma with a broken back, pelvis. It’s a lot of stuff going on.”

Anyone willing to help can click here for more information.