Man arrested after 6-year-old girl killed in Detroit crash

DETROIT – Police said a 43-year-old man driving a pickup at a high rate of speed disregarded a red light and collided with a Dodge Caravan that was carrying multiple passengers.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m., Monday, in the area of Plymouth and Southfield roads. A 17-year-old man was driving the Dodge Caravan southbound on the Southfield Freeway Service Drive with three passengers: A 46-year-old woman, 13-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

All of the passengers in the Dodge Caravan were transported by medics to a local hospital. The 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

READ: Father mourns death of 6-year-old killed in crash

The 43-year-old driver of the pickup was also transported to a local hospital. He was then arrested and transported to the Detroit Detention Center.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

