New York Times correspondent Kathy Gray says Trump campaign removed her from Michigan rally

Gray says thousands attended rally, few wore masks

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A New York Times correspondent attending a rally held by President Donald Trump in Freeland said she was tracked down by the Trump campaign and removed from the rally.
FREELAND, Mich. – A New York Times correspondent attending a rally held by President Donald Trump in Freeland said she was tracked down by the Trump campaign and removed from the rally.

Kathy Gray is a former political reporter for the Detroit Free Press. She was reporting on the Trump rally Thursday and said that the “Trump campaign tracked me down from pics I tweeted and escorted me out.”

Earlier in the day, she reported that thousands attended the rally and estimated that about 10 percent were wearing masks.

