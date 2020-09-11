New York Times correspondent Kathy Gray says Trump campaign removed her from Michigan rally

FREELAND, Mich. – A New York Times correspondent attending a rally held by President Donald Trump in Freeland said she was tracked down by the Trump campaign and removed from the rally.
Kathy Gray is a former political reporter for the Detroit Free Press. She was reporting on the Trump rally Thursday and said that the “Trump campaign tracked me down from pics I tweeted and escorted me out.”
Earlier in the day, she reported that thousands attended the rally and estimated that about 10 percent were wearing masks.
READ: President Trump to visit mid-Michigan today
Tweets are embedded below:
First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out.— Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020
I’ve just been kicked out of the trump rally.— Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020
And so it begins pic.twitter.com/fuLY4oasjP— Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020
Air force one just landed— Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020
.@JohnJamesMI spoke earlier at trump rally pic.twitter.com/L2Wukji2ld— Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020
Crammed in crowd in the rain for trump rally in michigan. Not many masks pic.twitter.com/5DZ6JBVNK8— Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020
Trump rally in freeland attracts thousands . Maybe 10% have masks.— Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020