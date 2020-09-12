Detroit man faces charges after making social media posts showing guns, marijuana

DETROIT – A Detroit man is in trouble with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after agents saw some of his social media posts.

Jeremy Massey was already in trouble with the law. He is involved with two separate court cases of of Macomb and Oakland for multiple felonies, including unarmed robbery, obstructing a police officer and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

ATF was monitoring his Instagram account, which went by various names, including “eastbabyslim.” Agents pulled a variety of screenshots from the account. Some show Massey posing, pointing and sleeping with a gun, and using what appears to be marijuana.

His Instagram posts were enough for federal authorities to obtain a search warrant for his Detroit home. They recovered a Glock and Massey ran out the door.

He is now facing federal charges in addition to his two other cases.

