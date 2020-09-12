Detroit woman arrested after creating scene at Florida airport terminal

DETROIT – A 48-year-old Detroit woman was arrested Saturday, Sept. 5 after causing a scene at a Florida airport.

Authorities took Francita Anitha Ward into custody for creating a disturbance inside Terminal 4 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

She caused the disturbance around 2:45 p.m. last Saturday after arriving late for Spirit Flight 2101 to Detroit. Police say Ward was loud and not wearing a mask while using profanity inside the terminal in front of families and children.

Spirit refunded Ward her money and she was escorted out of the terminal. She then re-entered the terminal and continued to scream and yell.

As Ward was asked to leave the terminal she yelled several times, “take me to jail.”

