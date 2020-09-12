Sterling Heights Community Center reopening to city residents this month

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Department announced on Friday that the city’s community center will reopen under restrictions later this month.

Beginning Sept. 21, the center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The center is permitted only to Sterling Heights residents under specific guidelines in accordance with Michigan’s executive orders 2020-175 and 2020-176.

Under Executive Order 2020-175, which was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sept. 3 recreation centers must mandate wearing face coverings at all times and limit capacity to 25 percent.

Executive Order 176 states that indoor gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, sports facilities, exercise facilities, exercise studios, and other like facilities could reopen after Sept. 8.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department officials said in a press release that any activity “deemed to be social will not be permitted at this time," and the center will only provide fitness and athletic programs.

“We are excited for the opportunity to re-open the new Community Center and start providing additional recreation opportunities to our residents,” said Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation director Kyle Langlois in a press release.

“Although we are not able to return to full capacity at this time, it’s most important to focus on providing a safe atmosphere that complies with guidelines set by the State of Michigan. We are confident we will be back to 100 percent at some point, and when that time comes, we will be ready to meet the full demand of our building’s capacity.”

To view the full schedule, visit myshpr.net/communitycenter. Information on the city’s community center guidelines can be found at sterling-heights.net/1805/Community-Center-Updates.