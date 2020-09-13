Detroit police investigate non-fatal shooting on West McNichols

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 54-year-old was injured in a shooting Saturday in the 22300 block of West McNichols Road.

Police said the victim was walking at about 8:56 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots.

The victim was transported by medics to a nearby hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.