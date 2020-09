FRANKLIN, Mich. – A gas leak along Franklin Road prompted evacuations at businesses and residences Tuesday morning in downtown Franklin.

The leak shut down a stretch of Franklin Road. However, it has been fixed and traffic is allowed to continue again.

Bloomfield Township police said a couple of blocks were evacuated. Consumers Energy said the leak was coming from a broken service line in front of the Comerica Bank on Franklin Road near Ravine Drive.

Repairs have been made.