Livonia police seek 2 people in connection to stolen camping trailer

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are searching for two people who said allegedly stole a camping trailer in 31000 block of Industrial Road.

Livonia police shared a surveillance video of the incident Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page.

A passenger in a pickup truck can be seen trying to open a gate. The driver then reversed the truck into the gate to break it open, and the two individuals left with the trailer.

The passenger in the vehicle is described as a White man with short hair and a beard, wearing a black shirt with “Champion” written on the front. The driver is described as a White man wearing a dark colored sweatshirt.

Police said the camping trailer is worth about $17,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Uzoni at 734-466-2340 with case reference No. 20-24940.

