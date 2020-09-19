Utica Community Schools begins transition to in-person learning

UTICA – The remote start to school has been tough for most parents, even more so for Kristin Rosales who has twin girls in first grade and a son in fifth grade.

Rosales learned her district -- Utica Community Schools -- is bringing students back, starting with kindergarten, first grade and special education students.

“I was very excited when we got the email today (Friday) that we are going to start with K-1 going back. I think it is a good way to do it, a gradual process. They are definitely the ones probably struggling the most right now, ” Rosales said.

Tim McAvoy from the school district said the district has a plan and is sticking to it.

“We have a plan that allows us to move forward in a very careful way so that we never are in a position where we have to move a step backwards,” McAvoy said.

This phase also includes middle school athletics and starts next week.