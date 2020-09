DETROIT – A 35-year-old woman was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Woodmont and Diversey avenues, just east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police said the suspect and the vehicle are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.