Detroit police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed 43-year-old bicyclist

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a person wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Aug. 22 at around 3:25 a.m. on the city’s east side.

Police say the hit-and-run took place in the area of Gratiot and Harper. The victim, a 43-year-old man, was riding his bicycle southbound down the center turn lane of Gratiot when he was fatally struck head on by a gold H2 Hummer traveling north.

The driver did not stop and continued traveling north on Gratiot.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Read More: Crime in Metro Detroit