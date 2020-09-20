Missing Oakland County woman found safe after spending night in the woods

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A missing woman was found safely Saturday after spending the night lost in the woods.

According to authorities, Dawn Thompson had gone missing from her Rose Township home at about 3:30 a.m. Her husband said she didn’t take a vehicle and must have been walking. Michigan State Police troopers, K-9 units and officers with the Department of Natural Resources searched the neighborhood and were unable to find Thompson.

Police said she was found by a neighbor nearly a mile east of her home. She was still wearing her blue flannel pajamas and a white bathrobe at the time.

Emergency medical crews checked Thompson out for an evaluation, but she is expected to be OK.

