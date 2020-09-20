Missing Oakland County woman found safe after spending night in the woods

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A missing woman was found safely Saturday after spending the night lost in the woods.
According to authorities, Dawn Thompson had gone missing from her Rose Township home at about 3:30 a.m. Her husband said she didn’t take a vehicle and must have been walking. Michigan State Police troopers, K-9 units and officers with the Department of Natural Resources searched the neighborhood and were unable to find Thompson.
Police said she was found by a neighbor nearly a mile east of her home. She was still wearing her blue flannel pajamas and a white bathrobe at the time.
Emergency medical crews checked Thompson out for an evaluation, but she is expected to be OK.
Usually when someone spends that long of a time alone in the woods with freezing temperatures the ending results aren’t what we hope for. But the smile on Dawn’s face as she sits with Trooper Harris are exactly what we are hoping for! pic.twitter.com/GGBb3abYrg— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 19, 2020