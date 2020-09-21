North American International Auto Show moves reimagined show to Sept. 28 through Oct. 9, 2021

DETROIT – The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced that it will move its reimagined indoor and outdoor show, originally planned for summer 2021, to Sept. 28 through Oct. 9, 2021.

The 2020 NAIAS was canceled in late March due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The TCF Center was turned into a temporary hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Officials said the show will feature current product and next-generation mobility while including immersive brand activations and product engagement.

“We have talked with many of our partners, particularly the OEMs, and they are fully on board and excited about the date change,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said.

The NAIAS is expected to remain a fall show going forward after the inaugural event in September 2021. Show dates have been secured with the TCF Center for the next three years, organizers said. The dates are near the end of the month, because of the IAA in Munich, which is scheduled for the first full week in September.

“Our responsibility as an auto show is to host a global stage for current products as well as mobility innovations of tomorrow ... September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders," Alberts said. “Spreading out major auto shows is a win for everyone, particularly our partners. It gives auto companies an opportunity to give it their best at each and every show, which creates excitement for those who attend, too."

Officials hope to expand the show’s marketing reach and draw more show visitors from beyond the region and state.

“With seasonable autumn temperatures and technology and experiential activations positioned throughout the city, show visitors will be able to enjoy fall in a walkable, vibrant Motor City while embracing the future of the industry right before their eyes,” 2021 NAIAS Chairman Doug North said.

North said the Sept. 2021 show will include the same product experiences that were originally planned for the June show.

NAIAS will also host seven shows in one: Motor Bella, The Gallery, Press Preview, AutoMobili-D, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and Public Show.

NAIAS is launching a new virtual thought leadership series, Q’d Up Mobility. It kicks off Tuesday. The monthly series will give a glimpse into what the 2021 show has in store.

The 2021 show dates are available below: