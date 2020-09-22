Former City of Wayne councilman charged in plot to plant gun, drugs in city employee’s vehicle

WAYNE, Mich. – Former City of Wayne Councilman Christopher James Sanders, 51, is charged in his connection with planting a starter pistol and fake drugs in a city employee’s vehicle.

The incident allegedly happened in 2017.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Sanders paid Jimmie Lee Chandler to break into the city employee’s vehicle and plant a starter pistol and fake drugs without her knowing it.

Police said after the employee drove off, Sanders called 911 to report a false road rage incident and identified her car.

The employee wasn’t stopped by police, but when she found the pistol and fake drugs in her glovebox, she called the Wayne Police Department.

Michigan State Police later identified and arrested both individuals. Both of them have been charged with false report of a felony, conspiracy to commit false report of a felony and attempted false report of a felony.

Sanders received a $10,000 personal bond. Chandler received a $1,000 personal bond.

Both of them are due back in court on Oct. 2.

