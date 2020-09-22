Michigan State Police investigate shooting at I-96 and Greenfield Road

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on eastbound I-96 and Greenfield Road.
The victim made it to a local hospital, police said. Officers are closing the freeway down.
The shooting happened Tuesday evening.
Police said shell casings have been located.
The investigation is ongoing.
