Michigan State Police investigate shooting at I-96 and Greenfield Road

Victim made it to local hospital

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on eastbound I-96 and Greenfield Road.

The victim made it to a local hospital, police said. Officers are closing the freeway down.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening.

Police said shell casings have been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

