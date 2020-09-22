Woman in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying and locating two vehicles involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened on Detroit’s east side.

A 26-year-old woman was walking in the middle of Harper Avenue on Sept. 11 at 11:40 p.m. when she was struck by a Jeep that was traveling west, according to police. She was in the 16600 block of Harper Avenue.

After being hit, a dark colored minivan that was traveling east struck her too. Both vehicles continued without stopping. Medics transported the woman to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Police are looking for an unknown driver who was in the dark colored Jeep and an unknown driver who was in the dark colored minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad by calling 313-596-2226.

