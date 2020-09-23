Detroit police: Missing 39-year-old man last seen on Pelkey Street

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 39-year-old man reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Larry Quickley was last seen at about 3 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pelkey Street.

Quickley is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing at about 185 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and is medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.

Police said it was reported that Quickley is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.