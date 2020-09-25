Flint man killed in rollover crash on I-75 near Grange Hall Road

A Flint man was killed Friday morning when his vehicle rolled over on I-75 near Grange Hall Road, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were dispatched to the area about 4:30 a.m. They believe the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling southbound on I-75. The vehicle rolled and he was ejected from it. He was found about 40 yards away from the vehicle, police said.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

State police also said excessive speed played a role in the crash. Moreover, the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

There were no other vehicles involved, and no other injuries reported.