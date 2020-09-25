Gov. Whitmer declares ‘Downtown Day’ to help Michigan businesses struggling during pandemic

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Saturday (Sept. 26) “Downtown Day” across the state of Michigan.

The goal is to get Michiganders to spend time and money in downtowns that have struggled during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer’s proclamation was requested by the Michigan Downtown Association to help all struggling downtowns across the state, not just in Metro Detroit.

Small businesses, shops and restaurants in cities from Ann Arbor to Dearborn to Royal Oak are hoping to get a boost Saturday.

Hank Winchester got a firsthand look at how owners are preparing. You can watch his full story in the video posted above.