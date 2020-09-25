Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to touch or top the 80s this weekend

DETROIT – It’s like getting a bonus summer weekend! Highs in the 80s will stay with us through Sunday, but prepare for a big cool down next week.

Still Summer, Sorta

Forget what the calendar says. With high temperatures touching or topping 80 both weekend days, it will feel like we never left summer. In fact our forecast temperatures over the next two days are normal highs for mid-to-late August. It’s coming with a good deal of sunshine and just enough humidity to continue the late summer feel. Rain chances will hold off until the evening or later on Sunday, giving us dry daylight on both weekend days.

Autumn’s Revenge

Monday will be more of a transition day to the chillier stretch ahead. Highs will still reach 70, but our glorious sunshine won’t be along for the ride. Expect rain likely off-and-on through the day. That will continue at least through the first half of Tuesday.

And we continue to lose ground on the thermometer each day: highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by 50s for Thursday through next weekend. Thursday will be the first time in more than four months that we’ll have a high in the 50s.

That big pattern change will also fire up the winds, so expect breezy conditions through most of next week. Rain chances will be around through Thursday, but then we dry out and bring back some sun for the second half of the week…a little consolation prize for dealing with highs that are 10+ degrees below normal.

