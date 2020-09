HOLLY, Mich. – It took years of planning and collaboration, but the first 113 acres of the Holly Oaks ORV Park has opened.

The park is in Groveland and Holly townships, near Groveland Oaks County Park and Campground on Dixie Highway. It’s considered part of the Holly Recreation Area.

It is operated by Oakland County Parks and Recreation in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

