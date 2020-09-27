64ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Detroit police: 4-year-old girl, 22-year-old man shot, suspected gunman taken into custody

On Saturday, police arrested Devontae Lamar Berrien in connection with a double shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Flashpoint 9/27/20: Candidates in race for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District to debate live

On Sunday morning candidates in the race for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, Democrat and incumbent Elissa Slotkin and Republican Paul Junge, will debate each other live on Flashpoint.

Trump caps judiciary remake with choice of Barrett for court

President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 121,427; Death toll now at 6,723

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 121,427 as of Sunday morning, including 6,723 deaths, state officials report.

The latest update represents 901 new cases and 15 additional deaths. Yesterday the state confirmed a total of 95,051 recoveries.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Warm, summer-like Sunday ☀️

