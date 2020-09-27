ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 27, 2020

Detroit police: 4-year-old girl, 22-year-old man shot, suspected gunman taken into custody
On Saturday, police arrested Devontae Lamar Berrien in connection with a double shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.
Flashpoint 9/27/20: Candidates in race for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District to debate live
On Sunday morning candidates in the race for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, Democrat and incumbent Elissa Slotkin and Republican Paul Junge, will debate each other live on Flashpoint.
Trump caps judiciary remake with choice of Barrett for court
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 121,427; Death toll now at 6,723
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 121,427 as of Sunday morning, including 6,723 deaths, state officials report.
The latest update represents 901 new cases and 15 additional deaths. Yesterday the state confirmed a total of 95,051 recoveries.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Warm, summer-like Sunday ☀️
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines
- Detroit’s Majestic Theatre Center listed for sale
- Troy Police Department mourns death of 29-year veteran of the force
- Once vacant Village Park now open for residents on Detroit’s east side
- TEDxDetroit goes virtual this year
National and World Headlines
- Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful
- Leaders to UN: If virus doesn’t kill us, climate change will
- Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan in disputed area
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- Red Wings pick up Marc Staal, draft pick in trade with Rangers
- Red Wings sign Gagner to 1-year contract extension