Knife-wielding man who assaulted mother in Plymouth barricaded situation arrested

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A 40-year-old man involved in a barricaded Plymouth situation that happened Saturday has been arrested. He is awaiting charges by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Saturday before 3 p.m. officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the 300 block of Pinewood Circle in Plymouth.

ORIGINAL STORY: Barricaded situation in Plymouth ends

The incident started as an assault by the man against his mother. When officers arrived the mother was able to escape the home safely.

The man was armed with a knife and refused to leave the home. Plymouth police say he requested to be shot by officers.

More officers arrived at the scene and set a perimeter to evacuate neighboring units.

Members of the Western Wayne County Crisis Negotiation Team responded and began negotiating with the man. The man stated that his intent was to burn down the home.

After negotiating for several hours, the man surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without incident before 10 p.m. Saturday.

