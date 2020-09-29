Sheriff’s office investigating after shots fired near deputies in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich, – Police are investigating after shots were fired near two Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 12:25 a.m. two deputies were parked and talking in a parking lot in the area of Gratiot and Cass avenues when they both heard a gunshot in the area. Officials say a second gunshot followed and seemed to cross their vehicles.

The deputies reportedly retreated to a safer location and called for support from additional deputies.

The two deputies were not harmed in the incident. Officials say it is unclear if the gunshots were fired at the deputies intentionally.

“We are unsure at this time if shots were directly fired at our deputies or just in the vicinity,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham in a press release. “In either case, we are investigating this incident as it is our first priority to keep our citizens safe and make sure our deputies return to their families at the end of their shift."

The sheriff’s office says the scene has been canvassed and officials have not found anything suspicious at this time.

