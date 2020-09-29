Westland police arrest suspect in deadly stabbing

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the area of Palmer Road and Gloria Street on the report of a felonious assault that happened at 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they located an injured victim. They provided medical aid until the Westland Fire Department arrived. The victim died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said a suspect was located and taken into custody.

The suspect and victim knew each other, police said. The stabbing is still under investigation.

The identify of the victim isn’t being released to the public until the family is notified.

The identity of the suspect will be released if charges are issued by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

