31 Cuddle Bear toys, books donated to MSP Gaylord Post to help children who are victims of crimes

Donation comes through project led by Boyne City woman

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

31 Cuddle Bear toys and books were donated to Michigan State Police Gaylord Post.
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich.Michigan State Police’s Gaylord Post received 31 Cuddle Bear toys to take on patrol to help comfort children who are victims or witnesses of crimes, MSP announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, the donations came from a project led by Ashley Brown, of Boyne City. Brown’s husband, William Brown, is a trooper at the Gaylord Post.

The bears are accompanied by a book titled, “Cuddle Bear,” which describes a child going through a tough time, read the press release.

“I knew the minute I saw this fundraising opportunity that I wanted to raise money for this program,” Brown said. “My husband and fellow troopers can help comfort children in our community during a difficult time and give them a new friend and a special book.”

Brown received donations from family members, co-workers, Usborne Books and other organizations.

“These Cuddle Bears and our ‘Handle With Care’ program will work very well together," said MSP trooper Corey Hebner, who is also the community service trooper at the Gaylord Post.

The Handle With Care program allows troopers to inform local school administrators if one of their students has been in contact with law enforcement and is having a rough day.

Anyone interested in finding out more on the Handle With Care program can contact Hebner at 989-732-2778.

Ashley Brown, of Boyne City, pictured with MSP trooper Corey Hebner. Brown led a project to donate Cuddle Bear toys and books to the Gaylord Post. Photo provided by MSP.
