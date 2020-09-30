Man shot more than 10 times while stopped at red light in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Two people were injured in a shooting while stopped at a red light, police said.
The shooting happened at 7 Mile Road and Dequindre Street in Detroit at 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday.
A 24-year-old man was shot more than 10 times and privately conveyed to a hospital, police said. He is in temporary serious condition.
A 22-year-old woman was transported by medics to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Both victims were inside a red Chevrolet Impala. The suspects were driving a black Jeep Patriot.
The investigation is ongoing.
READ: More local crime coverage