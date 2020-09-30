Police still searching for information about February murder on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are still searching for information about a murder that happened in February on the city’s east side.

A 34-year-old man answered a knock at his front door around 1:15 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 2500 block of LeMay Street, according to authorities.

When he opened the door, the person on the other side fired shots, fatally injuring him and his dog, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.