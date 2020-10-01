ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 1, 2020

What to know today 🌅

State police investigate shooting along I-94 near Moross in Detroit

Another freeway shooting is under investigation in Detroit. This morning state police received a report of a shooting along I-94 on the city’s east side. A driver told troopers he was on westbound I-94 when someone in a black SUV started shooting at him. He said he was unclear why someone was shooting. The westbound side of the interstate was shut down for hours as police investigated.

Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up as 7-day average hits 5-month high

Michigan is reporting an increase in hospitalizations for coronavirus as the state’s 7-day moving case average hits its highest point since late April.

4 doctors, 2 nurse practitioners, 3 pharmacists among 19 indicted in Metro Detroit drug scheme

Four doctors, two nurse practitioners and three pharmacists are among the 19 people who have been indicted in connection with an elaborate drug scheme that went on for years, officials said. The opioid epidemic is still very much a problem in Metro Detroit, with people addicted to and dying from pain pills, heroin and fentanyl. Federal investigators are working to stop those feeding the illegal street sales of those deadly drugs.

Misinformation and disinformation: What it is, how to spot it, what to do

Information is only a click away, or maybe just a scroll of the screen away.

You can find what you’re looking for in a matter of seconds and then share it just as quickly. You read something, you agree with the message and then you click that little arrow, which signifies share, and off it goes. You’ve just provided friends, relatives, and acquaintances with something to digest. But here’s the question: Did you just pass along misinformation? Many call it “fake news,” others might call it something else, but misinformation is false or inaccurate information, and it’s everywhere.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 124,687 as of Wednesday, including 6,762 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 1,054 new cases and 11 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state totals were 123,633 cases and 6,751 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent over the last 10 days. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have slightly increased over the lats two weeks but the number of patients in critical care is near its lowest point since tracking, dating back to April.

Michigan has reported 95,051 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,800 as of Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 867 on Wednesday, the highest since April 30. The state’s fatality rate is 5.5 percent.

