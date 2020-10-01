Police seek driver, vehicle wanted in deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on Detroit’s east side in August.

Officials say that at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 31, a 40-year-old woman was found dead in the driver’s seat of a black 2000 Buick Lesabre in the 19800 block of Monte Vista Street. Detroit police say the woman appeared to suffer from a gunshot wound to the body.

The woman was pronounced dead by medics who responded to the scene.

Police say a person in a dark colored GMC truck was seen fleeing the location after the shooting. Authorities are seeking assistance identifying and locating the driver and the vehicle in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-8854 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Detroit police are seeking help to identify a driver and vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Aug. 31, 2020. The vehicle in question is a dark colored GMC truck. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department. (Detroit Police Department)

