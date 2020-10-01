Deaths of woman, 6-year-old boy in Warren linked to body found in burning car in Detroit

WARREN, Mich. – Police have linked the deaths of a woman and a 6-year-old boy in Warren to a body that was found in a burning car in Detroit.

Officers found the Warren victims before 11 a.m. Thursday inside a home on Otis Avenue near Nine Mile and Dequindre roads.

This is a triple murder case, according to police. There might be more than one person involved.

Police said a 6-year-old boy named Tairaz was shot and killed. His body was found inside the Warren home, along with the body of his father’s girlfriend, according to authorities.

Detroit officials asked Warren police to go to the home after Tairaz’s father was found burned to death in a car 11 miles away around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Hyde Park Drive on Detroit’s east side.

When the man was identified, Warren police were going to notify his family when they discovered the bodies inside the home.

Tairaz’s mother and other family members gathered Thursday outside the home as investigators searched for clues.

Officials are looking at doorbell cameras and asking anyone if they saw anything that might help them understand what happened or identify the people responsible.